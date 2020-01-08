Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been updated to version 6.1.1

Nintendo Change
By ssf1991
2 Feedback on Tremendous Smash Bros Final has been up to date to model 6.1.1
Nintendo has determined to launch a model new replace for Tremendous Smash Bros. Final. This brings the sport to model 6.1.1. The replace doesn’t change all that a lot, and the official patch notes should not that lengthy. In truth, all Nintendo says is that “support for the upcoming Dark Samus and Richter amiibo figures has been implemented”. The 2 amiibo are purported to launch on January 17th.
How about really balancing the roster subsequent time, Sakurai? Too many crappy children enjoying unbalanced heavies and successful with little talent. Screw them, Smash is a MAN’S sport!
Obtain talent
