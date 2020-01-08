Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been updated to version 6.1.1

Nintendo has determined to launch a model new replace for Tremendous Smash Bros. Final. This brings the sport to model 6.1.1. The replace doesn’t change all that a lot, and the official patch notes should not that lengthy. In truth, all Nintendo says is that “support for the upcoming Dark Samus and Richter amiibo figures has been implemented”. The 2 amiibo are purported to launch on January 17th.

