Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been updated to version 6.1.1

Nintendo has determined to launch a model new replace for Tremendous Smash Bros. Final. This brings the sport to model 6.1.1. The replace doesn’t change all that a lot, and the official patch notes are usually not that lengthy. The truth is, all Nintendo says is that “support for the upcoming Dark Samus and Richter amiibo figures has been implemented”. The 2 amiibo are presupposed to launch on January 17th.

Supply