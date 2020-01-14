Super Smash Bros Ultimate livestream coming 16th January

Be a part of Tremendous Smash Bros. Final director Masahiro Sakurai on Thursday 16th January at 2pm (UK time) / 15.00 CET / 6 a.m. PT for a roughly 35 minute-long livestream that includes an in-depth have a look at an upcoming DLC fighter. The fighter can be unveiled within the video.

To tune in, take a look at the Nintendo UK YouTube channel, the place the presentation can be live-streamed.

Supply: Nintendo UK