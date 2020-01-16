Super-youthful Taiwanese actress amazes the internet with her age-defying looks

A Taiwanese superstar has wowed the web together with her age-defying look and toned physique greater than 40 years after being topped a magnificence queen.

Chen Meifen, an actress, singer and TV presenter, has been billed as ‘the most well liked aunt of Taiwan’ for almost three a long time and might be simply mistaken for a lady in her 30s.

The 5ft 5in star, whose title means ‘stunning phoenix’, attributes her extremely youthful appears to her love for soup and ginger.

Ms Chen (circled) from the northern Taiwanese metropolis of Keelung received the ‘Knitwear Magnificence Queen’ competitors in 1975 on the age of 19 after a pal had signed her up for the pageant

Ms Chen, whose title is typically translated as Chen Meifeng, received the ‘Knitwear Magnificence Queen’ competitors in 1975 on the age of 19 after a pal had signed her up for the pageant.

As a substitute of pursuing an appearing profession immediately, the topped champion, from the northern Taiwanese metropolis of Keelung, took up a component time job at a financial institution in Taipei – first as an operation then as an assistant accountant.

The actress, now 63 years previous, shot her first commercial about three years later after being solid by a director who noticed her on a movie set. She was accompanying a feminine pal to shoot a programme on the time.

Through the years, she rose to fame by enjoying ‘conventional Taiwanese feminine roles’, who’re fairly, mild and understanding.

When she was 36 years previous, she was billed as ‘the most well liked obasan of Taiwan’ by Chang Hsiao-yen, essentially the most influential Taiwanese TV presenter. Obasan is a borrowed Japanese time period, which suggests ‘aunt’ or ‘older lady’.

Though now not in her prime years, Ms Chen has lately shocked the social media with photos exhibiting her glowing pores and skin, wrinkle-free face, agency abs and engaging curves.

Chatting with MailOnline of her suggestions of staying ageless, Ms Chen says she has the behavior of ingesting soup within the morning.

‘Usually, I add just a few slices of ginger within the soup and I feel that helps me preserve my good pores and skin,’ she stated throughout a telephone interview.

‘Usually I add just a few slices of ginger within the soup and I feel that helps me preserve my good pores and skin,’ she stated. She has employed an teacher to present her weight coaching a couple of times every week

Ms Chen confesses that she isn’t a health fanatic, and finds it onerous to encourage herself to go to the gymnasium.

She has employed an teacher to present her weight coaching a couple of times every week.

‘I do know I have to hold exercising. I’m jealous of these individuals who go to the gymnasium out of behavior. I nonetheless have to power myself generally,’ she admitted.

As a result of she wears high-heeled footwear day by day, the 52kg (115lb) star retains a particular angled stepping board at residence; and when she stands on the platform with out footwear, her toes will level upwards, leaving all her physique weight on her heels.

‘I’ll stand on it and gently use my arms to hit my limbs and joints. I imagine it improves the circulation of my power,’ she stated, referring to the speculation promoted by conventional Chinese language drugs.

Whereas Ms Chen all the time seems in dressy garments in entrance of the digital camera, she reveals that her favorite outfit is definitely a T-shirt and a pair of denims.

Commenting on her on-line fame, Ms Chen thanks her followers and followers for supporting her, including that her greatest secret to her ageless appears is to remain in a very good temper day by day

Ms Chen, who’s now single, went via a ‘painful’ divorce about 5 years in the past to finish her 10-year marriage together with her American-Taiwanese husband. Ms Chen instructed Taiwan media on the time that her companion had cheated and crushed her.

The superstar, who has by no means had kids of her personal, needed to decide herself up from the blow. However she says she is now trying ahead to assembly her Mr proper.

‘I wish to take it naturally,’ stated Ms Chen.

‘However males like younger ladies, so it is fairly onerous for me to search out a super companion.’

Commenting on her on-line fame, Ms Chen thanks her followers and followers for supporting her, including that her greatest secret to her ageless appears is to remain in a very good temper day by day.