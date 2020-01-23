Supergrass announce support acts for upcoming UK tour

Supergrass have introduced the help acts for his or her upcoming UK headline tour.

The band reunited final yr to carry out at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Occasion, earlier than asserting their very own string of 2020 dates.

The tour will see them visiting Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and London between February and March. Becoming a member of them in Manchester and London will probably be The Coral, whereas Loup Garoux will open in any respect dates, besides Eire.



The latter band is a supergroup made up of Gorillaz’s Cass Browne, The Feeling’s Richard Jones, and Ed Harcourt. Chatting with NME final yr, Harcourt stated the Queens Of The Stone Age-inspired band “rose out of the ashes of a late-night revelation in the Wolf Cabin, my studio out in the sticks”.

“There were some embers of songs waiting to be rekindled but as soon as we started playing together, we created some kind of mad and beautiful storm,” he stated.

Loup Garoux’s debut album is anticipated to be launched this yr and follows singles ‘I Know The Truth About You’ and ‘Sleep Forever’.

In the meantime, Supergrass will launch a brand new field set known as ‘Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008’ tomorrow (January 24) to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘I Should Coco’.

Chatting with NME forward of their comeback present at Pilton Occasion 2019, frontman Gaz Coombes spoke of his hope that the band’s return would “bring joy into a slightly disturbed world”.