Superintendent and Junior Assistant Recruitment at NIT Patna

of Superintendent and Junior Assistant at Nationwide Institute of Know-how (NIT) Patna Vacancies might be crammed. Functions have been invited from eligible candidates for this. Candidates should apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 11 is February 2020. Whereas, the final date for arriving the crammed utility type on the mounted handle 17 February 9001 is.

Description of posts

Superintendent, Publish: 08 (Unreserved: 03)

Eligibility: Commencement diploma or equal with minimal 60 per cent marks in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute. Or

– Should have a Masters diploma or equal with minimal 50 per cent marks in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute.

Additionally, candidates are required to have data of pc utility (phrase processing, unfold sheet).

Age Restrict: Most 30 years. Workers working in NIT and reserved class candidates will get exemption as per guidelines.

Pay Scale: 9, 300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Pay Grade 4200 with Rs.

Junior Assistant, Publish: 16 (Unreserved: 2000 )

Eligibility: – 12 handed from acknowledged institute. Additionally, the typing pace needs to be at the least 35 phrases per minute.

– Info on pc utility together with stenography abilities can also be obligatory for the candidates.

Age Restrict: Most 27 years. Workers working in NIT and reserved class candidates will get exemption as per guidelines.

Pay Scale: 5, 200 to 20, 200 Rupees. Pay Grade 2000 with Rs.

Discover: Reserved class candidates is not going to get leisure in age restrict on unreserved seats. They may get the advantage of low cost solely on reserved seats.

– Candidates can apply for multiple submit. For this, the payment should be paid individually. Additionally completely different e mail ID must be supplied.

Utility payment: For Basic class, EWS and OBC 400 Rs. For SC / ST 200 Rs. Charges to be paid on-line.

Choice Course of

– Shortlisted candidates might be known as for written examination primarily based on the applying.

– The choice of certified candidates might be primarily based on their efficiency in written check and talent check.

– Candidates might be appointed solely after doc verification.

utility process

– Go to the official web site of NIT Patna www.nitp.ac.in.

– Click on on the Commercial for Non-teaching submit hyperlink given on the house web page.

– The net utility course of might be accomplished in two phases. First utility payment should be paid and after that the applying type must be crammed.

– To pay the payment click on on the hyperlink http://examination.nitp.ac.in: 9001 / OtherPayment.aspx given beneath Step 1. Fee heading on this web page.

– After paying the payment click on on the hyperlink https://types.gle/d2uR2PUeRW8qzS4T9 underneath the heading Step 2. Utility submission heading on the identical web page.

– As quickly as you do that, you may be requested to your e mail ID and password. Login by getting into e mail id and password.

After this, fill all the data requested and submit it. PDF of the crammed utility type might be despatched to your e mail solely after a couple of minutes of filling the applying type.

– Take a printout of it and place it in an envelope with all of the paperwork sought. Mark the envelope for which submit you could have utilized and ship it to the handle mounted by unusual submit or pace submit.

connect this stuff

– Scan copy of passport measurement photograph and signature

– Printout of receipt of utility payment

– 10 Marksheet and certificates (for delivery certificates) of the fifth

– 10 All subsequent educational paperwork

– Expertise certificates, caste certificates, incapacity certificates (if relevant)

Handle for sending the applying type

Registrar, Nationwide Institute of Know-how Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna – 800005

Essential dates

Final date for submission of on-line utility payment: 10 February 2020 (Night fifth. 30 Until)

Final date for on-line utility: 11 February 2020 ( 11. 59 O'clock)

Final date for reaching the crammed utility type: 17 February 2020 (Night 5. 30 Until)

Extra info right here

Web site: www.nitp.ac.in