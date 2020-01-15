Superman TV series starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel is officially greenlit

US community The CW has picked up Superman & Lois, a brand new collection specializing in the Man of Metal and his equally iconic spouse.

The present will likely be The CW’s newest entry to its shared DC universe, often known as the Arrowverse, with Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin and Grimm’s Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane.

The pair aren’t any strangers to the Arrowverse. Hoechlin first donned the purple cape in Supergirl’s season two premiere, enjoying Kara Zor-El’s well-known cousin. Tulloch made her debut in The Flash/Arrow crossover occasion Elseworlds.

The final time we noticed the pair and their son, child Jonathan Kent, was in The CW’s explosive Disaster of Infinite Earths crossover.

The CW’s official description shed some mild on what the collection will concentrate on, stating the world’s most well-known superhero and comedian books’ most well-known journalist will “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

Superman & Lois is written and produced by The Flash’s Todd Helbing, whereas Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns function government producers.

The present marks the primary time the couple will seem on their very own solo present since 2011’s Smallville, whose characters additionally made an Arrowverse cameo within the current Disaster crossover.

There’s no phrase but as to after we can anticipate the collection to land or which UK community would possibly decide up it up. Earlier in January it was introduced that the Arrowverse’s Batwoman and an animated Harley Quinn collection had been headed to E4, so we’ll hold you up to date with any information on this entrance.