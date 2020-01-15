Supermodel Files Complaint Against Man For Cyber Harassment

Natasha Suri alongside together with her lawyer filed the FIR towards Remedios at Mumbai’s Dadar police station

New Delhi:

Supermodel and Former Miss India (World) Natasha Suri has filed an FIR towards a person named Flynn Remedios, who has been tagging her identify into objectionable content material.

In accordance with Natasha, Remedios put up grownup content material tagging her identify on his portals Indiascoops.com and Indiaspeaks.dwell, and in addition despatched the identical to varied different web sites for publication.

Natasha alongside together with her lawyer Madhav V. Thorat filed the FIR towards Remedios at Mumbai’s Dadar police station on Wednesday.

Chatting with information company IANS completely, Natasha stated: “The matter started in November 2019. Somebody started creating fake news articles and started tagging me, and putting objectionable pictures of girls in a bathroom with their faced blurred, and putting the name of some girl called Natasha Suri Singh. This is a non-exsistant name, but this man Flynn Remedios was doing this for some reason. I am his new target.”

“He started sharing these fake news articles under the garb of Natasha Suri Singh, and because there is only Natasha Suri right now, who is a model, all these instantly got linked with me. He made some fake Twitter accounts and created some horrendous news articles and some bathroom pictures, and circulated it on his portal. He has taken out pictures with no heads from porn sites and written @NatSuri on them. It’s all appearing under my Google name,” she stated.

A criticism was given to Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) in Bandra-Kurla Advanced on December 24 however the FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Dadar Police Station.

“Today (Wednesday), the FIR got filed because even the police realised that this guy is an actual threat and he is dangerous. He is unnecessarily dragging me into so many controversies that I am not a part of.” Ms Suri Singh stated.

The supermodel stated that Remedios additionally stirred an argument by operating an article on his portals which said that she has accused “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Sidharth Shukla of molestation.

“He has taken out an article saying that ‘Natasha Suri accuses Sidharth Shukla of molestation. I have never met Sidharth Shukla in my life. I don’t know him. So, this guy is constantly pulling me into controversy,” she stated.

The supermodel added: “It’s important to take these criminals to task in order to protect your honour and dignity”.

Natasha Suri gained Femina Miss India World title in 2006 and was within the Prime 10 on the Miss World contest. She made her performing debut in 2016 with the Malayalam movie “King Liar” and has labored in a number of web-series together with “Inside Edge”.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)