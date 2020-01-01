Supermodel Natalia Vodianova to marry son of £84bn luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault

By Sebastian Shakespeare for the Each day Mail

Whereas many people had been grumpily nursing hangovers yesterday, Natalia Vodianova was nonetheless stuffed with New 12 months’s pleasure.

For I can reveal that the supermodel accepted a proposal from the son of the world’s third richest man.

Natalia, 37, is to wed Antoine Arnault, 42, whose father, Bernard, is the boss of the world’s largest luxury-goods firm, LVMH Moet Hennessy.

His estimated £84billion fortune makes him the world’s richest individual after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Invoice Gates.

Natalia (above, in Could 2018) was raised within the poor Russian neighbourhood of Nizhny Novgorod and would assist make ends meet by engaged on a fruit stand. Aged 15, she was signed up by a modelling company and went on to develop into a family title in trend

The Vogue cowl star confirmed the engagement by sharing an image with mates on New 12 months’s Eve of her brandishing a sizeable sparkler on her ring finger whereas having fun with a heat embrace with Antoine.

‘This year has been beautiful and very memorable,’ she commented.

‘2020 here we come. I can’t wait to rejoice [the new] 12 months with our family members.’

Natalia was raised within the poor Russian neighbourhood of Nizhny Novgorod and would assist make ends meet by engaged on a fruit stand.

In 2018, Natalia declared that she wasn’t enthusiastic about marrying Antoine, with whom she has two youngsters, Maxim, 5, and Roman, three. ‘I feel like we’re married,’ she stated. Why change something?’

Aged 15, she was signed up by a modelling company and went on to develop into a family title in trend.

She was beforehand married to considered one of Britain’s most eligible aristocrats, Justin Portman, the 50-year-old son of property inheritor, the ninth Viscount Portman.

Their ten-year union – which produced three youngsters, Lucas, 18, a daughter Neva, 13, and son Viktor, 12 – resulted in 2011, which Justin later claimed was on account of his alcohol habit.

‘I do not have time for her fashionable life,’ he admitted after their cut up. ‘I thought that she was ashamed of me. I became for her a kind of outmoded Louis Vuitton handbag. And then I went to the 28-day course in the rehabilitation centre.’

Earlier this 12 months the Each day Mail diary disclosed that Justin, who has a reputed household fortune of £2.05billion, adopted within the Duke of Sussex’s footsteps by quietly marrying an American actress, Morgan Snyder, 36.

His shock ceremony prompted Natalia’s mates to take a position about whether or not she would change her thoughts on a second wedding ceremony.

Clearly, she was received over by Antoine’s Gallic attraction.

Antoine and Natalia attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer season 2020 present as a part of Paris Style Week final September