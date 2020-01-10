Superstar Mahesh Babu to feature in a special concept video for Zee Telugu

Zee Telugu by the years has excelled in bringing forth various content material to its beloved viewers; content material that’s made up of tales starting from themes pertinent to the social and cultural context of the individuals of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that evokes them to take step one in direction of change. And now, with the launch of three new shows- Prema Entha Madhuram starring Venkat Sriram and Varsha HK because the leads, Trinayani starring Aashika Gopal Padukone and Thoorpu Padamara with Yamini and Jaya Kavi alongside Pranay and Vinay within the lead roles, Zee Telugu will additional strengthen its choices.

The brand new reveals are the channel’s newest addition to its fiction style and for the primary time ever, Celebrity Mahesh Babu joins arms with Zee Telugu for a novel idea video. The charming star shot with the solid of the brand new reveals at the moment at a luxurious lodge in Hyderabad alongside the famed Anchor Pradeep Machiraju. Zee Telugu is all set to air the video for its ardent viewers throughout Sankranti. Audiences may view this video throughout varied theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Catch the video starring Mahesh Babu and the launch of fiction reveals coming quickly on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD

To benefit from the reveals, subscribe to Zee Telugu, accessible within the Zee Prime Pack at Rs. 20 per thirty days

About Zee Telugu:

Zee Telugu is the Telugu Common Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched on 18th Might 2005, Zee Telugu was the primary entrant from Zee bouquet to enter South India. Zee Telugu provides a wide range of reveals that cater to the leisure preferences of over 75 million Telugu audiences throughout India each week. From fiction reveals to actuality reveals and discuss reveals, the channel has multi-genre choices and is extensively accepted as the last word leisure vacation spot. Zee Telugu creates distinctive content material by providing fiction reveals with distinctive story-lines, state-of-the-art non-fiction reveals & occasions with extraordinary codecs, and acquires satellite tv for pc proper to a number of the largest Tollywood motion pictures that enchantment to viewers throughout age teams.

With a balanced mixture of content material and programming choices, Zee Telugu is one in all prime Telugu GEC channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zee Telugu is nicely related throughout all cable and digital platforms and in addition accessible on ZEE5.

