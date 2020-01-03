Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Chumma Kizhi’ Song Promo Video From Darbar Movie Officially released, Song Video Gains 180K+ views within 30 Minutes of Publishing on Youtube!

Famous person Rajinikanth’s Darbar film directed by A R Murugadoss had a sensational audio launch on seventh December 2019. Darbar music is by Rockstar Anirudh whereas produced by Lyca motion pictures. Darbar audio launch occurred in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium and it was packed to the brim with folks. It’s anticipated to have practically 15,000 folks within the stadium whereas greater than 20,000 folks turned up outdoors the stadium to have a glimpse of Famous person Rajinikanth. Followers of Rajinikanth had been eagerly ready to listen to his sensational speech and he didn’t disappoint them. Rajinikanth’s speech throughout Darbar audio launch had his common punches and quick story. He talked in regards to the current political points whereas centered on how Darbar film is and the way AR Murugadoss gave a tremendous motion thriller to fulfill his followers.



Chumma Kizhi music is already making the waves and followers can’t wait to see it on the massive display. Whereas the music was a sensational hit proper after the audio launch, the makers of Darbar have launched a video music promo for Chumma Kizhi.

As anticipated, Famous person Rajinikanth sizzles together with his mass strikes and the video solely offers us glimpses of his steps. Nevertheless, the video is already trending on Youtube and has garnered a large 180Okay views inside minutes of posting.

Famous person Rajinikanth returns to play the function of a police officer after a interval of 25 years and directed by A R Murugadoss. Darbar is likely one of the most anticipated film of 2020 and it’s slated to launch throughout Pongal 2020.