Superyachts together with Roman Abramovich’s 533 ft vessel and music mogul David Geffen’s Rising Solar have descended upon the Caribbean prepared for Christmas.

The Chelsea Soccer Membership proprietor’s vessel, referred to as Eclipse, is presently in St Maarten together with not less than 50 different superyachts.

Billionaires the world over have clearly determined the luxurious islands are the place to be to see in Christmas and the New 12 months, as the quantity of vessels has swollen from 16 in November to 52 in December.

On the time of writing, Abramovich’s superyacht is presently the most important within the space, as reported by Bloomberg Quint.

Russian billionaire Victor Rashnikov’s Ocean Victory is the second largest within the space, coming in at 459 ft.

Intently adopted by music mogul David Geffen’s Rising Solar at 456 ft, which is presently moored in St Barts.

Russian oil tycoon Evgeny Shvidler, along with his 371 ft superyacht Le Grand Bleu, can also be considered in St Barts.

Style mogul Bernard Arnault, who owns Louis Vuitton, is considered on path to St Maarten in his 333 ft vessel Symphony.

And Ace, the 278 ft vessel owned by Walmart heiress Ann Walton is considered in Antigua, as reported by Forbes.

It comes only a week after the yacht previously owned by Abramovich, the 282ft Esctasea, crashed whereas docking at a Marina, at St Maarten.

Coming into the bay final Sunday at 3pm, it’s believed a mixture of opposed wind and present situations brought on the superyacht to veer proper and hit the management sales space.

The influence compelled virtually all the sales space to return away and fall into the water under, seconds after the bridge operator manages to leap out of his seat inside it.

Nobody was harmed through the incident, and the bridge was absolutely purposeful, because the management gears weren’t broken through the incident.

The Ecstasea was commissioned by Abramovich in 2004, who constructed his fortune through the opening up of the Soviet Union to non-public enterprise within the early 1990s.

David Geffen aboard his yacht Rising Solar. It’s understood the superyacht is presently in St Barts

It was constructed by First Export Affiliation of Dutch Shipbuilders, a collaboration between two Dutch shipyards recognized for constructing the customized superyachts. On the time, it was the most important vessel the group had constructed.

In 2009, Abramovich bought the vessel to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, for $120 million.

Sheikh Mohammed then bought it to transport magnate Alshair Fiyaz in 2014.

The nation of Sint Maarten is a constituent nation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and kinds a part of the island of Saint Martin within the Caribbean.