Supply teacher, 27, ‘sexually assaulted six girls as young as seven in new job’

A provide trainer who was arrested for sexually abusing a pupil was capable of finding a brand new job at a main college the place he dedicated a string of comparable offences in opposition to younger ladies, a courtroom has been instructed.

Jonathan Clayton’s new employers had no concept of earlier claims made in opposition to him once they allowed him to take over a category as a provide trainer.

The headteacher was ‘shocked and horrified’ when she was instructed of the earlier allegations at an emergency safeguarding assembly referred to as after disclosures in opposition to Clayton by six ladies at her college.

Police have been instructed that at his first college Clayton ‘fixated’ on sure ladies, engineering excuses to the touch and cuddle them and bouncing them on his knee like toddlers.

One eight-year-old disclosed how he put his hand up her skirt while sitting at his desk – however her proof was not deemed sturdy sufficient to pursue a prosecution when the case got here to crown courtroom.

Provide Instructor Jonathan Clayton pictured arriving at Teesside Crown Court docket this morning

As a provide trainer, checks on Clayton, 27, have been the accountability of Visions for Training, the company who put him ahead for the submit.

However jurors at Teesside Crown Court docket have been instructed that the worrying particulars resulting in his arrest two years earlier weren’t acquired by the second college when he landed the provision job.

He was taken on two years after he’d been charged for offences virtually equivalent to those he’s at the moment on trial for.

However the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the primary case, asking the choose to order he be discovered not responsible at Durham Crown Court docket.

The choice adopted a press release from the lady’s mom saying she generally made up tales for consideration.

In police interview Clayton described his younger accuser as ‘scheming’ and dismissed her claims as ‘absolute bulls***.’

Although the case in opposition to him was not pursued his future employers ought to have been knowledgeable of the accusations, the courtroom was instructed.

The 2 colleges are in separate native authority areas within the north of England, however neither will be named to guard the id of the alleged victims.

Clayton, of Carlton, Stockton-on-Tees, denies 13 prices of sexually assaulting six ladies aged between seven and 11 throughout a six week interval in April and Might final yr.

Jurors at Teesside Crown Court docket (pictured) have been instructed that the worrying particulars resulting in his arrest two years earlier weren’t acquired by the second college when he landed the provision job

He claims he was a sufferer of ‘Chinese language whispers’ amongst pupils and employees.

The unique case, which was dropped by the CPS on March 1st 2018, alleged that between September 2016 and June 2017 Clayton had touched a lady in his class within the presence of a instructing assistant and different pupils.

The costs in his present trial cowl comparable alleged offences and Choose Howard Crowson allowed the earlier allegations to be heard in his present trial.

He instructed jurors they might not make findings on the unique accusations as a result of Clayton had been cleared of them. He added: ‘It’s proof which will solely be able to supporting the prosecution case.’

The unique complainant stated she instructed lecturers at her college that Clayton was choosing ladies up and carrying them.

In police interview she stated her feminine class trainer instructed her: ‘If you happen to do not prefer it simply say ‘excuse me, I’m tremendous’ or one thing.’

The lady instructed specifically educated detectives that Clayton would put his hand up her skirt frequently and that he inappropriately touched different ladies.

She stated within the recorded interview performed to the courtroom: ‘It really makes me really feel actually uncomfortable.’

A instructing assistant gave proof to say she knowledgeable her safeguarding lead on the first college and made a press release to police as a result of she was so involved by Clayton’s behaviour.

She instructed the courtroom: ‘He would stroke his hand down a baby’s again such as you would with a companion.

‘One lady had lengthy hair and he stroked her from the highest of her head all the best way down her again. It made me actually uncomfortable.

‘It was at all times the ladies. There have been a couple of ladies he fixated, if that’s the proper phrase, extra on.

‘He sat one lady on his knee. She had her again to him and he was bouncing her like a toddler. She was seven or eight.’

Though the police had a whole file and the college was absolutely conscious of all of the allegations none of this info reached his new college, leaving him free to proceed abusing kids, it’s alleged.

The courtroom heard that Clayton was thought-about ‘charismatic’ by his new colleagues and at first was in style together with his younger pupils till one after the opposite they started making alarming disclosures about him.

The ladies stated he would contact them while serving to them costume after PE, regardless that they’d not requested for or wanted assist.

He touched ladies as they stood at his desk, leaving one alleged sufferer ‘feeling disgusting.’

The pinnacle of the second college was requested by prosecutor Richard Bennett: ‘When you have got an company using lecturers what have you learnt about that trainer?’

She replied: ‘Little or no. The company do plenty of checks and references beforehand. We’re instructed what they’re able to train, what their experience is and whether or not they’re greatest suited to early years or maybe years 5 and 6. The vetting is the accountability of the provision company.’

In Might final yr, ladies started telling dad and mom and instructing assistants what Clayton was doing.

The headteacher stated: ‘I used to be referred to as to a gathering at County Corridor on Might 16th. I used to be current along with representatives of the police, the council and a baby security crew supervisor to debate the allegations made in class.’

It was there that she discovered of the previous accusations in opposition to him. Mr Bennett requested how she felt on being instructed and she or he answered: ‘I used to be horrified …. I used to be shocked.’

The pinnacle instructed of the impact Clayton’s alleged offending had on employees at her college.

She stated one instructing assistant had been haunted by nightmares about Clayton, telling the courtroom: ‘She instructed me she’d had a extremely vivid dream that she got here downstairs and Mr Clayton was sitting in her front room.

‘I instructed her, this isn’t your fault, he has type. I didn’t go into any particulars.’

As soon as allegations started to be made the pinnacle contacted the native authority safeguarding officer who gave her approval to inform Visions for Training that Clayton’s providers have been now not wanted.

As kids started to be taken out of his class to be spoken to, the trainer grew to become agitated, hovering exterior the pinnacle’s workplace, working his fingers by means of his hair, the courtroom heard.

He didn’t return however increasingly kids started to make allegations within the days that adopted.

The trial continues.