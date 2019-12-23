Supporters making last push to save Erie’s Boulder Valley Velodrome

Supporters of the Boulder Valley Velodrome, the Erie biking monitor that has been up on the market for 2 years, are making one final push to seek out buyers to make a bid earlier than it’s offered to somebody who plans to demolish it.

About 20 folks met Sunday in Boulder to share concepts and listen to what’s wanted to purchase the monitor, whereas about 15 extra listened remotely. The group is seeking to elevate $1.5 million.

“I’m here to collaborate with you guys and talk openly about where we are and what we need,” stated Carrie Higgins, a nationwide championship track-cyclist and Boulder actual property agent who’s a part of the group wanting to purchase the velodrome.

Whereas she beforehand was informed the deadline to make a proposal was Dec. 15, she stated, absolutely the drop-dead deadline is Feb. 1. With such a brief timeline, she’s searching for sufficient folks prepared to take a position at the least $100,000 to get to the $1.1 million mark. To date, she stated, she’s obtained commitments totaling about $600,000.

“We’re not far off, but we’re not there,” she stated.

As soon as the majority of the quantity wanted is dedicated, she stated, the group will enchantment to the broader biking neighborhood for smaller donations to make up the remaining.

The homeowners have stated the Four-acre web site is contracted to be offered in January. In accordance with Eric Rutherford, the actual property agent dealing with the sale, the contracted purchasers are planning to raze the power.

Co-owners Frank Banta and Doug Emerson, who started to dream up the monitor in 2004 and opened it in 2015, beforehand stated they wish to see the velodrome proceed. However, they stated, their lives have modified too dramatically to proceed to handle the monitor day-to-day.

Financially, they’ve stated, the monitor additionally might need been fantastic when it comes to funds if they’d not been hit by a sequence of pure disasters in 2013. First got here a twister that ripped it aside, then a month later the historic 2013 floods submerged it, inflicting opening delays.

They first listed the location on the market in 2017 for $Four.7 million. Right now, it’s listed for $1.eight million.

At Sunday’s assembly, Higgins was joined by Pat McDonough, the monitor’s director and a silver medalist on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics within the males’s staff pursuit track-cycling occasion; Susan Lavelle, the velodrome’s improvement director; and Richard Koo, a velodrome member.

McDonough supplied assurances that the velodrome is self-supporting operationally, bringing in about $50,000 greater than its bills annually. Paying off the debt for the land on prime of the working prices is creating the monetary pressure, he stated.

He outlined a five-year working plan that included fundraising, including partnerships with biking and health golf equipment, and facility enhancements. Facility enhancements wanted to host nationwide championships embrace changing the racing floor, bettering the lighting and including a grandstand, he stated.

If sufficient buyers come via, Koo stated, the plan can be to arrange a restricted legal responsibility firm, mandating a sale in 10 years so the buyers might recoup their cash. Within the meantime, a separate non-profit would run the velodrome.

“That buys the velodrome time to prove viable and find another buyer,” he stated.

As they made their pitch, the group acknowledged that elevating such a lot of cash in a brief period of time might be troublesome.

“I don’t know if we’re going to get there, but we sure as hell are trying,” Higgins stated. “We can’t hope somebody else is going to do this for us. There’s no magic money. It’s just us.”