Supreme Court Acquits Mother Of Charge Of Strangulating Infant Daughter

A mom, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly strangulating her child hours after her start as she was a woman, has obtained reduction from the Supreme Courtroom which acquitted her by saying that it was “totally unnatural” for the lady to kill her personal baby.

The highest court docket, whereas permitting the enchantment filed by the lady difficult the March 2010 judgement of the Delhi Excessive Courtroom upholding her conviction and sentence, mentioned there was no “clear evidence on record” to carry her responsible of the offence.

“It is true that in the post-mortem, doctor has opined that death (of child) is due to asphyxia and there were marks of strangulation, but at the same time if totality of evidence on record is considered, motive is not established and it is totally unnatural for the appellant-mother to kill her own baby by strangulation,” a bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy mentioned.

In its December 17 verdict, the bench mentioned it was clear from the proof on document that instantly after start, the newborn was put in an incubator with oxygen masks and she or he had neither opened her eyes nor cried.

In accordance with the prosecution, the lady had delivered the kid at a hospital on August 24, 2007 and had allegedly strangulated the newborn as she was a woman after she was handed over to her on the identical date.

On August 26, 2007 autopsy was carried out and on August 31, 2007 a case was registered in opposition to the mom for the alleged offence underneath part 302 (homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The trial court docket had delivered the judgment in December 2009 and sentenced her to life imprisonment after holding her responsible of murdering the kid.

The girl had approached the excessive court docket difficult the trial court docket’s verdict.

The excessive court docket had in March 2010 upheld the trial court docket’s verdict.

Throughout the arguments on the enchantment within the high court docket, the counsel showing for the lady had argued that there was no purpose for her to commit the homicide of her new born child lady as she already had a male baby.

The lawyer additionally argued that the mom was underneath the impact of sleep-inducing medication administered to her and the brand new born was lifeless by the point she noticed her.

“By considering the oral evidence on record and taking into consideration the post-mortem report, the appellant was convicted for the offence by attributing motive that she has strangulated her because the new born is a baby girl. There is no evidence on record to draw such a conclusion against the appellant,” the highest court docket mentioned.

“In absence of any clear evidence on record, high court as well as the trial court committed error in attributing motive to the appellant that she has killed her baby as she was female,” the bench mentioned whereas setting apart the verdicts of the excessive court docket in addition to the trial court docket.