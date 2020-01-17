Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Withdraw Rs 20 Crore Deposit

Karti Chidambaram is going through enforcement directorate circumstances in INX media and Aircel maxis issues.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom has allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw the Rs 20 crore which was deposited with the highest courtroom registry as a situation for permitting him to journey overseas.

The highest courtroom in January and Could 2019 had granted Karti Chidambaram permission to journey to international international locations after depositing Rs 10 crore every respectively with the registry.

When the matter got here up for listening to earlier than a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Solicitor Basic Tushar Mehta stated there was no objection from the Enforcement Directorate to the plea in search of withdrawal of the quantity since he has returned.

Paying attention to the submission, the bench additionally comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant stated Karti Chidambaram can withdraw the stated quantity since he has already returned.

The situation was imposed by the highest courtroom after the enforcement directorate had opposed his plea for journey overseas.

On Could 7, the highest courtroom had allowed Karti Chidambaram to journey to the UK, the US, France, Germany and Spain in Could and June this yr. He has been going through enforcement directorate circumstances in INX media and Aircel maxis issues.