January 13, 2020 | 11:25pm

The US Supreme Courtroom on Monday denied to listen to an enchantment of three New Hampshire girls difficult a legislation that led to their arrest for being nude in public, a report stated.

The “Free the Nipple” activists are combating a metropolis of Laconia legislation that they are saying violates the structure by treating women and men in another way.

The Laconia legislation on indecent publicity bans intercourse and nudity in public, however singles out girls by prohibiting the “showing of female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple.”

Of their petition to the Supreme Courtroom, the trio stated, “They were arrested and prosecuted as women for doing what any man may lawfully do,” based on The Hill.

“For being both topless and female in public, each was convicted of violating an ordinance criminalizing the public exposure of her ‘female breast.’ ”

The authorized battle started in 2016, when Ginger Pierro was arrested at a Laconia seaside for performing yoga whereas topless.

Two different girls, Heidi Lilley and Kia Sinclair, had been busted three days later whereas baring their chests on the identical seaside in protest of Pierro’s arrest.

The ladies challenged their convictions all the best way to the New Hampshire Supreme Courtroom, however had been defeated at each stage, main them to go to the Supreme Courtroom.

With Publish wires