Supreme Court Seeks Response Over Arresting Journalist Under Gangster Act

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom Thursday sought Uttar Pradesh authorities’s reply on a bail plea of a journalist arrested beneath the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Actions (Prevention) Act for alleged blackmailing and extortion of Noida police officers.

The highest court docket requested the Allahabad Excessive Courtroom to proceed with an analogous plea earlier than it regarding the bail of journalist and resolve the problem expeditiously.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued discover to the state authorities and sought its reply inside two weeks.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Govind Ji stated the journalist was arrested in August final yr however the excessive court docket was not deciding his bail plea.

Mr Bhushan claimed the excessive court docket has been regularly adjourning the matter and giving alternative to the state authorities to file counter affidavit, with out appreciating uncontroverted details on report and baseless, motivated and uncorroborated expenses levelled towards the journalist.

He stated petitioner Nitish Pandey is a journalist and never a gangster that he may be charged beneath the stringent legislation.

Mr Bhushan stated he had carried a number of information tales on his information portal towards Noida police exposing corruption within the division.

“The High Court while adjourning the bail application on several occasions failed to appreciate that cases concerning incarceration of an individual and jeopardizing personal liberty based on false prosecution and motivated allegations which are to be viewed seriously and ordinarily Courts ought to lean in favour of guaranteeing personal liberty,” stated Mr Pandey’s plea.

He claimed to be a journalist since 2009 who was beforehand related to reputed information channels.

“News regarding functioning of police department is often aired on the said news portal. The Petitioner enjoys good reputation, having no criminal antecedent,” the plea stated.

It stated, “News aired on the portal has often been appreciated by police officials of the Respondent State, except that few recent news stories published by the Petitioner, irked senior police officials of Noida police, which ultimately led to registration of the FIR on false pretext and bald allegations, leading to arrest of the Petitioner from his Lucknow residence, within three hours, from the time when FIR was registered in Noida”.

Mr Pandey was arrested on August 23, 2019, beneath varied provisions of U.P Gangsters and Anti-Social Actions (Prevention) Act, 1986.

In line with the FIR registered within the case, one alleged organized gang of individuals regarding journalism is buying pecuniary materials and different advantages in an unlawful method by exercising wrongful strain over the general public officers particularly officers of police division and by restraining them in performing their lawful duties.

It was additional alleged that the energetic members of the gang are Susheel Pandit, Udit Goel, Raman Thakur, Chandan Rai and Nitish Pandey which operated largely by luring police officers to behave of their favour.

The plea stated it was alleged within the FIR that police officers who did not come beneath the gang’s affect had been blackmailed and their picture was tarnished via social media by publishing baseless and fictitious info.