The U.S. Supreme Court docket introduced Friday it’ll contemplate a Colorado case that would have main implications for the way the Electoral School selects the following president.

The case stems from 2016, when three Democratic Electoral School electors — instructed to vote for Hillary Clinton — as an alternative tried to vote for Republican John Kasich to forestall Donald Trump from receiving the 270 votes required to be president.

The 10th Circuit dominated in August that a kind of electors, Micheal Baca, may legally problem his dismissal and that “the state’s removal of Mr. Baca and nullification of his vote were unconstitutional.”

This story is creating and shall be up to date.