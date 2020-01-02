Supriya Sule Hits Out Over Rejection Of Maharashtra Republic Day Tableaux

Supriya Sule mentioned the 2 states had performed a key position within the freedom wrestle (File)

Mumbai:

The NCP and Shiv Sena on Thursday focused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led authorities for rejecting Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, with the Sharad Pawar-led occasion dubbing the transfer an insult to the state.

NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed the Centre has denied permission to the tableaux from the non-BJP-ruled Maharashtra and West Bengal, including the PM Modi authorities was behaving in a “prejudiced” method.

She mentioned the 2 states had performed a key position within the freedom wrestle and the choice to disclaim permission to their tableaux was an “insult” of the folks.

“The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states,” Ms Sule tweeted.

“But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties,” she added.

The Parliamentarian from Baramati additionally shared a information report that claims that the Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal’s tableau for the Republic Day parade (on January 26).

“You will have to explain why the tableaux of the two states were rejected. The chief minister of Maharashtra should probe the matter. It has to be found out who is responsible for this. Are there elements having loyalty to previous government? There may not be. But this has to be probed,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut instructed TV9 Marathi information channel.

Ms Sule and Mr Raut have been responding to experiences that the Ministry of Defence has chosen 22 tableaux out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade. The chosen tableau will function 16 states and Union territories and 6 Central ministries.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad mentioned the choice to reject the tableau has harm the “asmita” (self-respect) of individuals of the state.