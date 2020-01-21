Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 Grand Finale Winner: Who Will Be the Winner and Runner Up For this Season? Exclusive Details and Prize Money Revealed!

Colours Marathi’s tremendous hit singing actuality present Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three is coming to an finish this weekend. The grand finale of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three shall be held on the 24th of January 2020. This season was the most effective among the many three when it comes to TRPs and the contestants’ put of their finest efforts to showcase their singing performances. Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three winner title shall be introduced quickly.

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three Grand Finale Finalists

Shravani Wagle

Raju Nadaf

Akshaya Iyer

Swarali Joshi

Amol Ghodke

Akshaya Iyer, Amol Ghodke, Ravindra Khomne, Raju Nadaf, Shravani Vaagle, and Swarali Joshi are the finalists for this season.

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Three On-line Voting Process The web voting for the finalists of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three will finish on the 22nd of January 2020. You possibly can forged your vote to your favorite contestant and watch them win the Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three Grand Finale. Go to the official web site of Voot channel https://www.voot.com/voting/sur-nava-dhyas-nava-season-Three-voting-online

Log in to or enroll in your Voot account.

Solid your vote in your favourite contestant.

Click on on submit. You possibly can vote in your favourite contest by visiting the Voot official web site. Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three Prize Cash The prize cash for Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three is INR 10 Lakh Rupees.

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three Winner

Akshaya Iyer is the winner of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season Three.