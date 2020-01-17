Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston will star in BBC thriller Vigil

BBC One’s new thriller Vigil – from the makers of Line of Responsibility and Bodyguard – has introduced its star-studded solid line-up.

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Physician Foster), Rose Leslie (Recreation of Thrones, The Good Battle), Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard) and Martin Compston (Line of Responsibility, Mary Queen of Scots) will seem within the six-part sequence.

They’ll be joined by Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Connor Swindells (Intercourse Schooling), Adam James (Physician Foster), and Gary Lewis (His Darkish Supplies).

Created by BAFTA-nominated author Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown), Vigil sees the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a loss of life on-board a Trident nuclear submarine deliver the police into battle with the Navy and British safety companies.

Within the aftermath, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) leads an investigation on land and at sea right into a conspiracy that threatens the very coronary heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

“Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about,” mentioned Jones. “Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Rose Leslie, Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra

Edge added: “I’m utterly thrilled to be making this sequence with the gifted folks at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, higher often called ‘Trident’, has been a contentious a part of nationwide life for half a century now, a inventory of nuclear missiles saved a whole bunch of ft under the ocean floor. However this world has not often been explored on display screen.

“I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out.”

Vigil can be written by Edge, Ed Macdonald (The Finish of the F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders), and directed by James Sturdy (Broadchurch) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland).

Set and filmed in Scotland, the sequence can be government produced by Simon Heath (Line of Responsibility) for World Productions and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.