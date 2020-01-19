“Sure He Will Be Retained, No CSK Without MS Dhoni”: N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni “will be retained” by Chennai Tremendous Kings within the 2021 IPL auctions no matter whether or not he performs for India once more or not, asserted former BCCI president N Srinivasan. The shortage of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup profitable captain has sparked contemporary rumours of his retirement in the previous few days however Srinivasan, who’s the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, house owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will proceed to play for his franchise.

“People keep saying when will he… how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go (to) the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody’s mind,” Srinivasan mentioned at an entrepreneurship occasion on Saturday.

Dhoni has been part of CSK for the reason that IPL’s inaugural version in 2008 and other than the 2 seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the staff admirably, guiding it to a few title triumphs.

The 38-year-old was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI’s record of centrally contracted gamers, elevating contemporary doubts on the way forward for the previous India captain who has not performed for the reason that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July final yr.

Dhoni additionally just lately returned to coaching, batting fluently within the Jharkhand staff nets. He was within the A class, which fetches a participant Rs 5 crore as annual retainership, till final yr.

The vice-president of the CSK Followers Affiliation A R R Sriram was completely satisfied about Srinivasan’s assertion.

“We are pretty sure that MS will be retained. There is no CSK without Dhoni. We won’t let him go into the auction pool,” Sriram mentioned.

J Sivakumar, an admirer of Dhoni and member of the followers membership, echoed related views and mentioned the India Cements boss’ phrases have been music to his ears.

Dhoni’s contract not being renewed was not precisely a shock as he has not performed a aggressive sport since that World Cup semifinal on July 9.

He has been on an sabbatical and has refused to disclose his future plans.

One of many largest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to 2 world titles – the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at residence.

The veteran has performed 90 Exams, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs and effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.