December 22, 2019 | 5:14pm

A person carrying a wetsuit is hoisted up from a ship right into a helicopter close to Santa Rosa Island by the US Coast Guard. AP

A surfer was bitten by a shark off the coast of Southern California — however survived the “truly terrifying” assault, the US Coast Guard mentioned.

The 37-year-old man, who wasn’t recognized publicly, was bitten on his leg Saturday round three:15 p.m. whereas browsing close to Santa Rosa Island, the company mentioned in a information launch.

A pal on a close-by boat utilized a tourniquet to his leg and known as for assist.

The surfer was airlifted to security and was in secure situation as of Saturday night.

Dramatic footage launched by the Coast Guard exhibits the person in a full-body wetsuit being hoisted from a ship to a helicopter.

Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark chew sufferer to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport the place EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” mentioned Coast Guard Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

“We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays.”

