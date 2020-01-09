Surfer is found being EATEN by three sharks by rescuers hunting another man

A surfer was discovered being devoured by three sharks by Australian emergency crews who have been looking for one other lacking diver.

Eric Birighitti’s stays have been discovered off the Western Australia coast two days in the past.

The 21-year-old footballer had gone lacking 5 days earlier and is feared to have slipped whereas strolling alongside Twilight Seaside together with his associates.

Rescuers had been looking for the physique of 57-year-old Gary Johnson, who was attacked by a terrific white whereas scuba diving together with his spouse.

As rescuers looked for Mr Johnson, they discovered three sharks feeding on a human corpse which they believed to be the older man’s however proved to be that of Mr Birighitti.

The 21-year-old from Perth was on vacation with associates when he fell into the water at Twilight Seaside on January 2, The West reported.

Buddies desperately tried to tug him in however the present was too robust and he was swept out to sea.

Police launched an intensive seek for the 21-year-old, with the search ending when his physique was discovered within the water off Twilight Seaside on Tuesday.

The seek for Mr Johnson’s stays had begun on Sunday when he was mauled by a terrific white close to Cull Island, near West Seaside in Esperance.

Solely Mr Johnson’s tank, vest and flippers have been discovered throughout days of intensive searches that included two remotely-operated autos to scouring the ocean flooring.

Mr Johnson’s spouse was within the water with him when he was attacked and managed to place out a mayday name. She was later handled in hospital for shock.

In an emotional assertion following his dying, she described Mr Johnson as her ‘rock’ and stated he was at house within the ocean.

‘We have been all the time conscious of the dangers and sometimes informed one another that if we have been attacked by a shark that might simply be unfortunate,’ she stated.

‘We have been utterly in opposition to shark culling and I nonetheless am.’

He left a touching message in his tragic remaining Instagram submit: ‘Merry Christmas everybody! As we end off 2019, I hope all people finds peace and is fuilled with love as the brand new yr begins’

Mr Birighitti was a promising younger footballer with a scholarship to play soccer at Hastings Faculty in Nebraska and St Thomas Aquina Faculty in New York.

He left a poignant message in his tragic remaining Instagram submit: ‘Merry Christmas everybody! As we end off 2019, I hope all people finds peace and is stuffed with love as the brand new yr begins.’

‘Shout out to all those that can’t be with us for no matter motive,’ he wrote.

‘Bear in mind to like all the time, be appreciative and smile.’

The Hastings Broncos staff took to social media to mourn the younger star’s dying.

‘The Bronco household are saddened to listen to in regards to the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti,’ they wrote.

‘Eric performed for Hastings throughout the 2016 and 2017 season and received a nationwide title with the staff.

‘He will likely be really missed and our ideas are together with his household throughout this troublesome time.’

Buddies have taken to the 21-year-old’s social media to submit in regards to the tragic loss.

‘I like you, Eric. Promise to reside life to the fullest in honour of you and to remain variety,’ one individual wrote.

‘Relaxation in peace Eric,’ one other stated.

‘You have been really one of the crucial candy folks. you’re such a particular soul. Fly excessive up there.’

Mr Johnson was president of the Esperance Dive Membership and wrote on social media in 2017 that he wore a shark safety gadget as a result of it gave him peace of thoughts.

He was reportedly carrying the gadget on the time of the assault however had not activated it.

The state authorities doesn’t assist a shark cull however Western Australia fisheries minister Peter Tinley has not dominated out ordering the killing of rogue sharks discovered repeatedly at standard seashores.

Mr Tinley has indicated that lights and sirens will even be put in at seashores in Esperance to alert beachgoers to shark detections.

