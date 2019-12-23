Surfer listed as stable after shark bite near Channel Islands

A 37-year-old man browsing close to the Channel Islands off the Santa Barbara coast is listed as secure after a shark bit into his proper leg on Saturday afternoon, authorities mentioned.

About three:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified by a Good Samaritan man was bitten by a shark whereas browsing close to Santa Rosa Island, a part of the Channel Islands, mentioned Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney.

Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark chunk sufferer to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport the place EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

The person was on a close-by boat, and whereas ready for authorities, others had utilized a tourniquet to quell the bleeding from the chunk, Barney mentioned.

A helicopter arrived, picked the surfer up and flew him to the Santa Barbara airport, the place emergency medical technicians had been ready. From there, the person was taken to a hospital, the place he was listed as secure. On Twitter, the Coast Guard posted a video of the person being lifted from the boat.

A person who recognized himself as a buddy of the surfer mentioned on Twitter that the person was paddling out to surf from a ship and a 15-foot nice white shark approached from under the floor, opened its mouth and bit down, shattering the surfer’s board from the power. The shark then dragged the surfer underwater, then launched him.

Barney mentioned the chunk isn’t a part of a pattern.

“That was probably the first time in a long time that I’ve heard of that … but it’s definitely something people should be aware of,” he mentioned, calling the surfer “very lucky.”

It was a 15ft nice white! Snapped his board in half, gave him a love chunk and dragged him partially underwater. — Sean C (@nuttyinsb) December 22, 2019

The Channel Islands, which is dwelling to sea lions and different prey, are a primary habitat for nice whites, Chris Lowe, a biology professor and director of the Shark Lab at Cal State Lengthy Seashore, has beforehand instructed The Occasions.

In 2018, there have been 66 instances of unprovoked shark assaults on people worldwide, in line with the Worldwide Shark Assault File, compiled by the Florida Museum of Pure Historical past and the American Elasmobranch Society.

The USA had 32 assaults — the best variety of any nation — with one deadly incident, a decline from the earlier 12 months. California noticed one assault. For many years, Florida has been the state with probably the most unprovoked assaults.