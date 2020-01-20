Survey reveals more than HALF of us feel lonely because we don’t socialise enough 

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Greater than half of adults think about themselves to be lonely.

A research of two,000 adults discovered 28 per cent are too busy to spend time with others, a 3rd battle to search out folks with comparable pursuits and greater than 36 per cent merely really feel shy.

A fifth imagine social media has taken over communication, and three in ten put their loneliness right down to lack of cash.

General 52 per cent of us have skilled the issue, with 68 per cent of 18-24 yr olds having felt lonely in opposition to 41 per cent of the over 55s.

The analysis was commissioned by the Royal Horticultural Society, which is able to unveil a Friendship Backyard on the 2020 RHS Chelsea Flower Present to encourage the nation to make pals by way of gardening.

Sue Biggs, RHS director normal, mentioned: ‘Studying from others about gardening, sharing a ardour for rising crops, texting or posting footage of crops with pals and having fun with a cup of tea or glass of wine in a ravishing inexperienced area are simply a few of the ways in which crops carry folks collectively.

‘Joining an RHS Britain in Bloom community group is another way to meet people and garden and it doesn’t value any cash.

‘We will be sharing ideas and ways to bring people of all generations together through gardening this year and are looking forward to working with the NHS again to create a beautiful relaxing, social garden at one of their NHS Mental Health Trusts.’