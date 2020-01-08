Susanne Sundfør – “When The Lord” Video

The Norwegian musician Susanne Sundfør has been making stark, intimate music for a few years, and he or she's about to return out with a chunk of music that may soundtrack a distinct form of stark intimacy. A few years after the discharge of her final album Music For Individuals In Hassle , Sundfør is about to launch the rating for the Norwegian documentary Self Portrait – or, for those who're Norwegian, Selvportrett . That soundtrack will likely be out this week, And Sundfør has simply shared a video for a beautiful new monitor referred to as “When The Lord.”

Self Portrait is a movie in regards to the late Norwegian artist and photographer Lene Marie Fossen, who spent years documenting and making artwork about her personal battle with anorexia. Fossen died final month, and the film seems prefer it gained’t be simple to observe.

Sundfør is credited with the documentary's rating, however “When The Lord” is an precise track. It's a nonetheless, devastating piece of voice-and-piano music. The accompanying video is filled with scenes from the documentary, made all of the extra poignant by that music. Under, try “When The Lord,” the trailer for Self Portrait , and the tracklist for Sundfør’s soundtrack.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lene”

02 “Lys”

03 “When The Lord”

04 “Snøen”

05 “Amor est mortis”

Sundfør’s Self Portrait soundtrack is out 1 / 10 on Bella Union. The Self Portrait movie is out 1 /17.