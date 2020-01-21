Sushant Singh Rajput turns 34, fans declare Rhea Chakraborty as their ‘bhabhi’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput has ringed in his 34th birthday with needs and blessing coming from shut family and friends. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has additionally posted a candy want for the actor on social media.

Greater than Rhea’s birthday want, what has caught our consideration is that netizens have already begun addressing her as bhabhi.

Try her put up right here:

Joyful birthday to essentially the most lovely ” supermassive black hole ” that’s identified to mankind ! Shine on you loopy diamond @itsSSR ❤️⭐️ #boywithagoldenheart #rheality

In response to Rhea’s tweet, netizens started praising the couple, some despatched their good needs whereas some even addressed her as bhabhi.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been grabbing the headlines due to their alleged relationship. The rumoured couple is continuously noticed on dinner dates and has been papped collectively fairly just a few instances. Just lately the 2 had additionally been on a vacay to spend some high quality time collectively.

We additionally lately reported that Sushant and Rhea are looking home collectively because the couple is planning to live-in collectively. Apparently, Sushant had moved out of his residence and shifted to Rhea’s which didn’t go down effectively with Rhea’s landlord who has requested the couple to vacate the flat on the earliest.

Although the couple has not made their relationship official, they have not shied away from recognizing collectively both.

On the work entrance, Sushant will quickly be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi. It’s the official remake of Hollywood movie ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.