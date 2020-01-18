Sushi Masa review: A bone in the yellowtail is the cardinal sashimi sin 

Sushi Masa

33B Walm Lane, London NW2

Score:

Sushi Masa is a small Japanese restaurant simply off Willesden Inexperienced in north London. There’s a neat sushi bar on the left as you stroll in. Previous that’s the major eating room, unremarkable in its clear, Japanese minimalist type.

However though I’ve solely lately heard in regards to the place, it does appear acquainted. Very acquainted certainly. So acquainted, in truth, that it takes about ten minutes to grasp I’ve been right here earlier than. At the least half a dozen occasions, albeit just a few years again. No flies on me.

As a result of Sushi Masa was as soon as generally known as Sushi Say and was, together with the previous Sushi Hiro in Acton, considered one of London’s finest Japanese eating places. Whereas the latter specialised in sushi and sashimi solely (and had the shortest opening hours identified to man), Sushi Say managed to do all issues effectively.

A uncommon factor certainly. So crisp, gossamer-light tempura, pert, chilly soba noodles, damned good sushi. And sashimi price travelling for.

They even offered natto, fermented soybeans, a wierd and barely sinister obsession of mine.

The boss although, a sublime mama san clad in a kimono, was fierce. Woe betide the gai-jin who dared ask for soy sauce along with his sushi. She had robust views on how issues must be executed, and was not afraid of airing them.

Her husband, gleamingly bald and carrying a bandana, was, however, markedly delicate. His kingdom was that sushi counter, barely transferring from behind his blond wooden base. Quiet he might have been, however his knife and rice expertise had been excellent.

This time, everyone seems to be a complete lot youthful. ‘Oh yes,’ says my good friend Joe. ‘They’re the children of the house owners. It’s been handed on, I believe. And the identify modified.’

What I cherished about Sushi Say, within the previous days, had been a number of the extra obscure dishes. Like kamaboko, nonetheless on the menu, a steamed, extremely processed, bouncy-textured white fish cake in Howdy Kitty white and pink that in all probability isn’t all people’s thought of a great time.

However dredged by way of wasabi-spiked soy, I experience its homogenous blandness, a triumph of texture over style.

They nonetheless serve natto, in the event you ask properly, with chopped spring onion and a splodge of mustard, the style of those sticky, smelly beans the quintessence of pure umami, and much much less aggressive than the mildly fetid pong.

There are wonderful home-made pickles, crisp and clear, and chilly monkfish liver, riotously wealthy, in a pointy ponzu broth. Zaru soba noodles, a traditional chilled summer season dish, is each bit as cool and refreshing in mid-January as it’s within the canine days of late July.

The dipping sauce, dotted with tempura bits and spring onion, is exemplary. Hen yakitori is fatty, correctly, however lacks the charcoal’s char. Whereas rock shrimp tempura with the spicy, mayonnaise dipping sauce is a good model of the Nobu traditional.

One other Nobu favorite, yellowtail with jalapeno, is much less thrilling. The fish is contemporary sufficient, however not fairly as neatly lower correctly. A contact ragged. And the chillies have all of the kick of a limbless mule.

O Toro sashimi, lower from the fattiest a part of the tuna stomach, is first rate, however lacks the elegant sweetness of the perfect. Far worse, I discover a small however insistent bone in a contemporary however unlovingly lower piece of yellowtail. The horror!

Nigiri is best, particularly the uni, or sea urchin, an excellent thick tongue of lascivious delight. Though the rice isn’t as smooth and expertly vinagared because it was when the place was Sushi Say.

Service is swift and candy, the sake record attention-grabbing. And the non-raw fish dishes pretty much as good as they all the time had been. The sushi counter might have had an off day. All of us do. However a bone within the yellowtail is the cardinal sashimi sin.

Not simply unappetising. However mildly traumatic too.

About £40 a head