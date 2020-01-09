January 9, 2020 | 1:25am

A 95-year-old man was smothered to demise by an assailant who held a pillow over his face in a Florida nursing house this week, police stated.

The suspect bought into the sufferer’s room on the Tiffany Corridor nursing house in Port St. Lucie at about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, the native police division stated in an announcement.

The suspect then sat on the sufferer’s chest and smothered him to demise with a pillow.

A nurse walked handed the room within the hallway and noticed the person smothering the 95-year-old, cops stated. She instantly referred to as 911 and shouted to a different nurse on obligation for assist.

The suspect ran off and has not been caught, police stated.

Authorities are trying to find the suspect. The id of the slain man was not launched.