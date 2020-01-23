Suspect arrested after allegedly driving minivan into a Littleton Chase Bank, Dino Mart

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 39-year-old man early Thursday morning after he allegedly crashed a minivan right into a financial institution and a gasoline station comfort retailer in Littleton, in accordance with a sheriff’s workplace tweet.
The smash-and-grab burglaries crushed the partitions and home windows of a Chase Financial institution and a Sinclair gasoline station Dino Mart close to S. Kipling Parkway and W. Coal Mine Avenue, in accordance with the four:45 a.m. tweet.
Deputies arrested the suspect as he was carrying stolen gadgets from the Dino Mart to the mini van parked close to the Chase Financial institution, in accordance with a second sheriff’s tweet.
The identify of the suspect has not been launched.
Deputies had been anticipated to research the crime scenes for a number of hours, a tweet mentioned.
Verify again for updates of this breaking information story.
Male suspect burglarized gasoline station and financial institution in space of Kipling and Coal Mine by driving automobile into the buildings. He’s in custody. Media staging at Littleton West. PIO ETA 5:45. pic.twitter.com/MHH1S7tK7S
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 23, 2020
