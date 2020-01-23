Suspect arrested after allegedly driving minivan into a Littleton Chase Bank, Dino Mart

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 39-year-old man early Thursday morning after he allegedly crashed a minivan right into a financial institution and a gasoline station comfort retailer in Littleton, in accordance with a sheriff’s workplace tweet.

The smash-and-grab burglaries crushed the partitions and home windows of a Chase Financial institution and a Sinclair gasoline station Dino Mart close to S. Kipling Parkway and W. Coal Mine Avenue, in accordance with the four:45 a.m. tweet.

Deputies arrested the suspect as he was carrying stolen gadgets from the Dino Mart to the mini van parked close to the Chase Financial institution, in accordance with a second sheriff’s tweet.

The identify of the suspect has not been launched.

Deputies had been anticipated to research the crime scenes for a number of hours, a tweet mentioned.

