Suspect arrested in connection with deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Compton

January 3, 2020
A suspect has been arrested in reference to the New Yr’s Day capturing that left a lady lifeless and her father critically injured in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division stated.

Eduardo Ubiarco, 37, was arrested shortly earlier than 2 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into Century Regional Detention Facility after the capturing within the 2200 block of West 154th Road. He’s being held on $1-million bail.

Officers stated Ubiarco is the “common law” husband of the girl who was killed. The girl’s father is in essential situation with gunshot wounds to his higher torso.

The girl’s two kids, between the ages of 10 and 14, have been current when their mom was fatally shot. The Sheriff’s Division stated neither youngster was injured.

The weapon used has not been recovered.

Because the investigation continues, officers are asking anybody with info to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division’s Murder Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

