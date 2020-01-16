Suspect charged with attempted murder in stabbing of judge in Denver last year

A suspect within the stabbing of an Adams County decide has been charged with tried homicide in Denver.

Jose Armenta-Vazquez, 38, is being held on the Jefferson County Jail. He’s charged in Denver with the Aug. 18 stabbing of Adams County Justice of the Peace David Blackett.

The stabbing in Denver occurred at about 9:45 p.m. close to East 12th Avenue, west of Dexter Avenue, in response to police. In a Crime Stoppers tweet, police described the stabbing accidents on the time as life-threatening.

Blackett is recovering from the incident and has returned to work, stated Colorado courts spokesman Rob McCallum.

“He’s doing well and on the road to recovery,” McCallum stated.

Blackett is conscious of the arrest and is cooperating with investigators within the case.

#Denver, do you have got any data about both of those incidents? In that case, name @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could possibly earn a money reward! pic.twitter.com/ySN4SeGYR4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2019

Brian Mass with CBSDenver first reported the costs towards Armenta-Vazquez on Wednesday.

Armenta-Vazquez is being held in two separate Jefferson County legal circumstances, one out of Lakewood and the opposite Wheat Ridge. Within the Lakewood case, Armenta-Vazquez is charged with aggravated motorized vehicle, legal trespass and possession of a solid instrument, amongst different costs, in response to courtroom data. He was arrested by Lakewood police on Dec. 11.

Within the Wheat Ridge case, Armenta-Vazquez was arrested on Dec. 16 on suspicion of menacing with a lethal weapon. In that case, Armenta-Vazquez is accused of threatening an individual on the Finest Interstate Inn Motel, 4735 Kipling St., in response to data.

Within the Denver case, Armenta-Vazquez faces extra costs of first-degree assault, first-degree housebreaking and two crime of violence counts.