January eight, 2020 | eight:24pm

The Grindr date charged with murdering hairdresser Kevin Bacon — allegedly slitting his throat earlier than stringing him up from then rafters and consuming his testicles — had been stopped a month earlier chasing a half-naked man who was “terrified” at being chained in his basement, based on a report.

Mark Latunski, 50, was stopped outdoors his rural Michigan residence on Nov. 25 as he chased a 29-year-old man who was solely sporting a leather-based kilt, Michigan State Police instructed The Flint Journal-MLive.

Latunski insisted he was simply making an attempt to get again his $300 kilt — however the youthful man instructed officers he fled after being chained within the basement, the report says.

“He said he became frightened or spooked and that’s why he ran from the house,” Lt. David Kaiser instructed the location.

Officers reasoned that every thing had been consensual, nonetheless, and since neither man needed to press fees they left after serving to the youthful man dress and go away the Bennington Township residence safely, Kaiser mentioned.

A month later, Latunski went on a Christmas Eve Grindr date with 25-year-old hairdresser Bacon — who was discovered useless 4 days later strung up by his ankles in the identical basement, court docket docs cost.

Latunski allegedly confessed to stabbing him within the again and slitting his throat — then slicing off his testicles and consuming them, based on paperwork obtained by MLive.

Latunski on Wednesday appeared through video hyperlink for a possible trigger convention in district court docket.

Shiawassee Chief District Decide Ward Clarkson ordered evaluations to find out the suspect’s competency to face trial after his public defender, Doug Corwin Jr., submitted an madness protection, MLive mentioned.

Additional court docket classes had been placed on maintain till after the analysis, which might take as much as three months, the report mentioned.