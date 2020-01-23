Suspect dead following overnight Arvada officer-involved shooting

Arvada police had been concerned in a capturing Wednesday night time wherein a suspect was killed, in keeping with an Arvada police tweet.

The capturing occurred close to 56th Avenue and Marshall Road, mentioned an 11:11 p.m. Arvada police tweet.

No Arvada cops had been injured in the course of the capturing.

The title, gender and circumstances of the capturing weren’t instantly out there.

The investigation will influence journey within the space, in keeping with the tweet. Police suggested folks to make use of 58th Avenue or Wadsworth Boulevard for journey within the space.

