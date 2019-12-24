Suspect ID’d in violent downtown gas station heist

Toronto Police are trying to find a “dangerous” man needed in a violent downtown fuel station theft final spring.

Round four a.m. on June 13, cops say a person entered the Esso at Entrance and Sherbourne Sts. carrying a baseball hat and a hoodie tightly pulled round his face.

Armed with a knife, police say he jumped over-the-counter and demanded the attendant open the money register after which lie on the ground.

The robber eliminated the cash and though the sufferer had stayed compliant on the ground, he stomped on the attendant’s head till the sufferer was unconscious.

The sufferer was finally situated and brought to hospital with a fractured eye socket and cranium, plus cuts and bruises to his face.

Police have recognized a suspect — Ryan Foster, 30, of Toronto. He’s described as about 5-foot-9 with a muscular construct.



Ryan Foster is accused of committing a violent theft on June 13, 2019 in Toronto.

Foster has a number of tattoos together with a star on his left chest, “Foster Baby” on his proper hand, a Pisces signal on the best aspect of his neck, and a cross on his proper forearm.

Police say he must be thought-about harmful and never approached.

Anybody with info is requested to name police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

[email protected]