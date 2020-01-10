Suspect in Arvada carjacking, who allegedly fired at police while fleeing scene, is arrested

A suspect in an armed carjacking final month, who allegedly fired photographs at Arvada police, has been arrested.

The incident occurred Dec. 14, and the stolen car crashed, with the carjacker fleeing on foot and firing photographs at officers who have been in pursuit, police stated in a information launch. The perpetrator evaded officers. He was final seen within the 5900 block of Johnson Approach.

Arvada Police Joseph Saiz

On Wednesday, police arrested Joseph Saiz, 25, as a suspect within the case. Saiz is being held on suspicion of felony costs: aggravated theft, vehicular eluding (bodily harm), first-degree aggravated motorcar theft, 4 counts of menacing and possession of a weapon by a earlier offender.

An investigation is ongoing.