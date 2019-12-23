Suspect in Boulder murder jumped to death; shot from officer non-lethal

Jose Gallegos

The Boulder District Lawyer’s Workplace has dominated a homicide suspect who was shot by an officer at a parking storage in November finally wound up leaping off the roof in an act of suicide, and deemed the non-fatal shot fired by the officer justified.

College of Colorado Boulder police Sgt. Matt DeLaria was cleared of any prison wrongdoing in a letter launched Monday from Boulder District Lawyer Michael Dougherty following a shoot crew investigation into the demise of Jose Gallegos, 38.

Within the letter, investigators decided DeLaria was working as a sniper with Boulder SWAT when he shot Gallegos within the leg on the Desk Mesa Park N Trip on Nov. 1 earlier than Gallegos then jumped off of the fourth ground of the parking storage.

Based on an post-mortem by the Boulder County Coroner, the shot that hit Gallegos was not deadly, and Gallegos died from blunt drive trauma on account of the autumn. The demise was dominated a suicide.

Within the letter, Dougherty wrote that on the time of the capturing, Gallegos had reportedly admitted to the homicide of his spouse, Martha Sianez-Hernandez, and had made suicidal statements. He instructed police he had a handgun and was working towards his automobile — the place his two younger kids have been — when DeLaria shot him.

“The evidence establishes that, at the time Sgt. DeLaria discharged his firearm at Jose Gallegos, it was reasonable for him to believe that Jose Gallegos possessed a handgun and posed a serious risk to use deadly force against police officers or his own children,” the letter learn. “Additionally, the evidence shows it was reasonable for Sgt. DeLaria to believe that Jose Gallegos had committed a felony offense involving a deadly weapon, namely, murder, and that officers on scene had to effect his arrest before letting him regain access to his vehicle.”

Based on the letter, mates referred to as police after being unable to succeed in Sianez-Hernandez, 32, for a number of days. Two officers responded to her dwelling within the 3200 block of 30th Avenue on Nov. 1 and located Sianez-Hernandez lifeless from what on the time gave the impression to be a gunshot wound to the top.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Workplace later decided Sianez-Hernandez died from blunt drive accidents with sharp drive options, believed to be chop wounds, of the top. The demise was dominated a murder.

Witnesses instructed police Gallegos had left the home with two kids, ages 6 and 12, and was believed to be armed with a handgun. Police have been in a position to observe Gallegos’ cellphone to the parking storage, the place police discovered him standing outdoors his automobile and commenced negotiations.

CU Boulder police Sgt. Matt DeLaria

Based on the letter, Gallegos saved his arms in his pockets, repeatedly instructed police he had a gun and refused to adjust to orders. He additionally reportedly admitted to the homicide of his spouse and instructed police to shoot him or he would leap off the roof.

Based on the letter, a sergeant instructed snipers Gallegos should not be allowed to get again within the automobile due to security considerations for the youngsters inside. When Gallegos immediately ran towards the entrance of the automobile, DeLaria fired a shot. Because the shot was fired Gallegos continued working, climbed over a railing and fell 45 ft to his demise.

Two different snipers on scene instructed investigators additionally they believed Gallegos was headed for the automobile, although they might not get pictures off. In addition they famous Gallegos didn’t seem to cease when the shot was fired, main them to initially consider DeLaria had missed.

The youngsters have been discovered secure contained in the automobile. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

“The evidence establishes that when Jose Gallegos disobeyed police commands to surrender and instead ran toward his vehicle occupied by his children, Sgt. DeLaria reasonably believed that Jose Gallegos was likely to endanger the lives of those children inside the vehicle and police officers if he was not immediately apprehended,” Dougherty wrote within the letter.

DeLaria is a 20-year veteran of the CU Boulder Police Division. He had been on administrative depart pending the end result of the investigation, however has since been reinstated to energetic obligation.

As well as, Dougherty famous that, “had Mr. Gallegos survived his jump from the parking garage, my office would have prosecuted him for the domestic violence murder he committed. The murder of the victim must not be forgotten, even though Mr. Gallegos’ decision to take his own life negates the ability to prosecute him.”