The Aurora Police Division reported Tuesday night time that they had arrested a suspect in a deadly Christmas day taking pictures.

Police had sought Curtis Davis-Barnes, 36, in reference to the taking pictures since Thursday. Davis-Barnes hasn’t been charged.

Officers responded to a report of a taking pictures at about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 25 within the 17000 block of East Kansas Place and located one man who had been shot. The person died on the scene.