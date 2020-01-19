Suspect in killing of MMA gym owner dies after fight with fellow inmate, officials say

An inmate on the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died Saturday from accidents he suffered throughout a battle with one other inmate final month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Division introduced.

Kirk Vernell Value, 57, had been hospitalized since Dec. 27, 2019, and died about four p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Division mentioned.

Kirk Vernell Value, proven after his arrest in 2016. (Tustin Police Division)

Value had been jailed since March 2016, when he was accused of taking pictures and killing Fahness Lutalo, a boxing and blended martial arts coach, contained in the fitness center Lutalo owned in Tustin.

He had pleaded not responsible to a cost of homicide and was within the midst of a jury trial, courtroom data state.

Extra details about the battle that resulted in Value’s dying wasn’t instantly obtainable. Authorities didn’t title the opposite inmate who was allegedly concerned.

The dying is being investigated by the Orange County district legal professional’s workplace and likewise will probably be reviewed by the Sheriff’s Division.