Suspect in New Year’s Day stabbing death of 15-year-old victim identified by Denver police

January 9, 2020
Primarily based on ideas from the general public, Denver police on Wednesday introduced suspect has been recognized within the New Yr’s Day stabbing demise of a 15-year-old boy.

Elijah Martinez, 18, is needed on suspicion of first-degree homicide within the New Yr’s Day demise of Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez, police mentioned.

Denver Police Division

Elijah Martinez

Alvarado-Gonzalez was killed about 1:45 a.m. in a comfort retailer car parking zone at 1850 S. Sheridan Blvd., based on police. On Tuesday investigators launched pictures of three suspects taken within the car parking zone asking for the general public’s assist in figuring out the trio. The opposite two males within the pictures weren’t recognized Wednesday by police.

Police on Wednesday mentioned a tip from the general public recognized Martinez as a suspect. Martinez remained at-large on Wednesday afternoon. Anybody with info on his whereabouts is requested to name 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

A GoFundMe web page, created final week to assist the sufferer’s household with funeral prices, has raised $6,565, as of Wednesday afternoon, with a objective of $15,000.

