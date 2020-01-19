Suspect shot during Aurora apartment invasion

Certainly one of three individuals who intruded into an Aurora condominium early Saturday morning was shot, apparently by the condominium’s resident.

The resident was interviewed by police and launched, and the suspect who was shot remained hospitalized Sunday. Two different suspects concerned the incident have been arrested on suspicion of tried second-degree homicide, police spokesman Anthony Camacho stated.

“If your friend gets shot during the commission of the crime, if your friend gets shot by someone else, you can still be charged for that crime,” he stated Sunday.

Marcus Smith, 25, and Cubanicqua Lawrence, 23, will each face the tried homicide prices, police stated, and Lawrence may even face housebreaking and theft counts. The third suspect has not been charged.

The incident started round 2:30 a.m. Saturday in an condominium within the 2100 block of Rifle Method. A resident within the condominium awoke to search out the three suspects in his residence, in keeping with police.

A wrestle ensued between the suspects and the resident, and the third suspect was shot throughout that wrestle.