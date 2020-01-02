Suspect sought in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. restaurant

Authorities on Thursday have been persevering with to seek for a person suspected of fatally stabbing a patron inside a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles on New 12 months’s Day.

Officers responding to a name about eight:40 a.m. at Margarita’s Place within the 100 block of East seventh Road discovered a person in his 50s with stab wounds within the restaurant, in line with the Los Angeles Police Division.

The wounded man, who has not been recognized, was taken to a hospital the place he was pronounced useless, police mentioned.

Witnesses informed authorities that the person had argued with one other man earlier than the second man pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police mentioned.

After the stabbing, the suspect — described as a person in his early to mid-50s — ran from the realm and has not been discovered. An in depth description of the suspect was not instantly accessible.