Suspected coronavirus patient is wheeled out of a Chinese airport in a see-through quarantine box

By Connor Boyd Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:40 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:48 EST, 23 January 2020

That is the second a suspected conorvirus sufferer was wheeled out of an airport in a quarantine field.

The person was loaded into the see-through pod and remoted from different travellers to forestall transmission of the lethal and extremely contagious virus.

He was reportedly quarantined after medics picked up on a fever throughout screening on the airport in Fuzhou, south-eastern China.

The affected person was shuttled out of the terminal within the contraption – often known as an transportable isolator – whereas flanked by employees dawning face masks.

Hazmat-clad paramedics have been then ready to assist load the field into the again of an ambulance.

Chinese language medics are on excessive alert as a result of the virus is way extra contagious than beforehand thought and may unfold through a easy cough or sneeze.

That is the second an airline passenger suspected of getting the lethal Chinese language coronavirus was wheeled out of an airport in a quarantine field

The person was loaded into the see-through pod and remoted from different travellers to forestall transmission of the extremely contagious virus

Footage that emerged on Tuesday confirmed comparable scenes in Huizhou in southern China’s Guangdong Province.

Hazmat-clad medical doctors have been filmed transporting a coronavirus affected person inside a sealed plastic tube in a bid to keep away from cross-infection.

Two medical employees pulled the affected person out of an ambulance within the pod after which wheeled the person in the direction of a hospital constructing.

Each clips had echoes of the Ebola outbreak in 2014, which noticed an contaminated British nurse wrapped in an analogous quarantine field whereas being transported between hospitals.

Footage on Tuesday confirmed medics loading a coronavirus affected person inside a plastic tube

Footage shared by Radio Free Asia reveals medics donning hazmat fits transporting a coronavirus affected person in a sealed plastic tube in Huizhou, a metropolis in southern China’s Guangdong

Pauline Cafferkey, from Glasgow, was seen being unloaded from navy plane in a transportable isolator on a number of events between 2014 and 2016.

Twenty medical employees in China have thus far been struck down with the brand new pressure of coronavirus whereas taking care of sufferers, the nation’s officers revealed.

Thus far it has killed 18 individuals and contaminated nearly 600 in 10 international locations – however consultants predict the true variety of instances may very well be within the 1000’s and it might kill as many as two in 100.

It is believed that the supply of the virus have been the dwell animals traded in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the biggest of its variety within the metropolis of Wuhan.

The Chinese language authorities have urged its individuals to not journey out and in of Wuhan for the upcoming Lunar New Yr, and strengthened the well being screening in transport hubs throughout the nation.

And the federal government of Wuhan has ordered all residents to put on face masks in public locations.

Each clips had echoes of the Ebola outbreak in 2014, which noticed an contaminated British nurse wrapped in an analogous quarantine field whereas being transported between hospitals

The Scottish well being employee (pictured being loaded at Glasgow airport) is seen being taken to the Royal Free Hospital in London in 2016

A 3rd metropolis in China went into lockdown in the present day whereas officers battle to curb the epidemic.

Main Chinese language New Yr occasions in Beijing have been cancelled, authorities in Ezhou have shut down practice stations, and Huanggang has introduced it should droop public buses and trains as effectively, following the instance of Wuhan, the locked-down metropolis on the centre of the outbreak.

Three extra international locations have in the present day introduced they’ve recorded instances of the an infection – Singapore, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

In Singapore, a 66-year-old man who had flown from Wuhan together with his household on Monday is recovering in hospital. A 37-year-old companion can also be in hospital underneath remark however has not been recognized.

In Vietnam, a Chinese language father a son are in hospital in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis after flying there from Wuhan and changing into ailing. They’re in ‘good situation’, based on Vietnamese authorities.

And India’s Minister of State for Exterior Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, confirmed on Twitter that an Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has been recognized with the an infection and is ‘recovering effectively’ in hospital.

This implies the sickness has now unfold to 10 international locations, together with the US, and European well being officers worry the never-before-seen virus will attain the continent the place the UK and different nations are already on excessive alert.

It was revealed in the present day that an American man contaminated with the lethal virus – which Chinese language officers have warned will mutate and grow to be deadlier – got here into shut contact with at the very least 16 individuals earlier than he was put in isolation.

The World Well being Group is dealing with growing stress to declare the disaster a public well being emergency, prefer it has executed for Ebola and Zika prior to now. Well being chiefs will meet once more later in the present day to make a closing verdict.