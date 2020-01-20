January 20, 2020 | 1:49pm

A Florida man suspected to be the infamous “Pillowcase Rapist” who terrorized dozens of ladies within the early 1980s has been busted, in response to a report.

Robert Eugene Koehler, a 60-year-old registered intercourse offender residing in Palm Bay, was arrested Saturday and booked into Brevard County jail, the Miami Herald reported.

Koehler would have been in his early 20s when he allegedly terrorized no less than 44 girls between Could 1981 and February 1986 in South Florida, the outlet reported.

The serial predator reportedly used a towel or shirt to obscure his identification when he broke into townhouses and flats then raped the ladies.

Few particulars have been identified on the time concerning the “Pillowcase Predator” apart from that he was seemingly younger, athletic and white. Investigators stated he wore a measurement 10 1/2 shoe and lab assessments indicated that the serial rapist had the blood sort O.

It’s unclear how authorities cracked the case or what expenses Koehler is going through within the spree of decades-old assaults.

Koehler was beforehand convicted in 1991 on a sexual battery cost that required he register as a intercourse offender, the report stated.