Is that this only a case of innocent college bus shenanigans or not?

Viral video shared by Instagram account 6ixBuzzTV on social media allegedly exhibits college students on a Toronto District Faculty Board college bus lighting off what seems to be fireworks.

Ryan Chicken, supervisor of company and social media relations, instructed the Toronto Solar that the TDSB is conscious of the video however couldn’t affirm whether or not it occurred on a TDSB college bus.

“We have reached out to our bus carriers and they have not received any reports of fireworks being used onboard a school bus,” Chicken instructed the Solar.

Within the video, a crack is heard and a younger scholar is seen dropping one thing that sparks. The scholar then rapidly stamps out the suspected firecracker together with his boots after some college students on the bus start yelling.

After a short second of calm, extra sparks are seen as one other firecracker is lit nearer to the rear of the bus, this one making its manner in the direction of the entrance of the bus.

Shocked college students shout because the firecracker goes out, abandoning a haze of smoke.

In the meantime, social media customers commenting on the video appeared to situation with the actions proven within the video.

“What made them think this was a good idea?,” one Instagram person commented.

One other person expressed sympathy for bus drivers, writing: “Bus drivers are so underrated.. they really need to be paid more for the s— they put up with.”