Suspects with pellet guns allegedly shot more than 100 car windows in Commerce City, police say

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of taking pictures out greater than 100 automotive home windows in Commerce Metropolis on Saturday.

Tomas Medina

Tomas Medina, 21, and a 15-year-old boy who has not been recognized as a result of he’s a minor are accused of utilizing a pellet gun to shoot out the home windows between about 7 and eight a.m. Saturday, in keeping with the Commerce Metropolis Police Division.

Police consider there could also be further broken automobiles that haven’t but been reported.

A lot of the automobiles have been broken within the space between East 66th Avenue, 60th Avenue, Glencoe Avenue and Quebec Parkway, police mentioned in a press release.

Officers targeted on Medina and as suspects after receiving a report of a suspicious automobile within the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Avenue round eight a.m., as experiences of damaged home windows have been nonetheless coming in.

The officers who responded to that suspicious automobile discovered Medina and inside with a pellet gun and ammunition.

Each have been charged with quite a few counts of legal mischief, and Medina was additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in keeping with police.

Circumstances during which individuals use pellet weapons to shoot out home windows have occurred earlier than within the Denver area. Comparable incidents have been reported in Denver in 2009 and 2016, and in Douglas County in 2012.