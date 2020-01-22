SUV driven into TTC tunnel makes it to Union Station

A driver adopted a TTC streetcar into the Queens Quay tunnel early Wednesday, making all of it the best way to Union Station earlier than getting caught.

The bollards, lights and gates put in in October 2018 to forestall such driving errors had been ineffective because of the timing of the car following the streetcar.

The SUV obtained caught round 2:30 a.m. on a concrete block that serves as a walkway on the tracks to the operator washroom.

The TTC despatched in particular tools to take away the car. The tunnel was cleared as of 5:30 a.m. and streetcar service on the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina automobiles resumed a couple of half hour later following a take a look at run. There was no harm to the rail.

The motive force of the SUV, an aged man, was taken to hospital to be assessed.