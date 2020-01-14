SUV Driver Loses Control Over Vehicle After Seizure In Chandigarh

The footage of the incident turned viral after the accident.

Chandigarh:

A freak highway accident was reported within the metropolis when a Toyata Fortuner automotive driver had a seizure and he misplaced management over the car, hitting two stationary autos, police mentioned on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, nobody was injured within the accident.

The Toyota Fortuner flung into the air. The incident occurred in Sector 37 and it was recorded within the CCTV cameras put in within the locality.

The footage of the incident turned viral after the accident.

The police mentioned a compromise was signed amongst car driver Rajinder Singh and the house owners of broken automobiles.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)